Rhein Gibson shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Rhein Gibson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Gibson his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gibson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Gibson had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gibson hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 3 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Gibson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gibson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 4 over for the round.
