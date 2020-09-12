-
Phil Mickelson posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the third round of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson birdies No. 9 in Round 3 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Mickelson finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Sam Burns and Stewart Cink are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Russell Knox, Tim Wilkinson, and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, Doug Ghim, J.J. Spaun, David Hearn, Kristoffer Ventura, Akshay Bhatia, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 9th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Phil Mickelson had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Mickelson missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
