-
-
Patrick Rodgers putts well in round three of the Safeway Open
-
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sticks approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Patrick Rodgers hits his 110-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 3 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his round tied for 46th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, Patrick Rodgers's 110 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Rodgers's 80 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.