-
-
Pat Perez shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Safeway Open
-
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Pat Perez birdies No. 12 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Pat Perez lands his 123-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Pat Perez hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harry Higgs and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Sam Burns, Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Perez's 84 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Perez chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Perez hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Perez had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Perez hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.