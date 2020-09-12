-
Nick Watney shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Nick Watney hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 66th at 5 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Brian Stuard, Tim Wilkinson, Kevin Streelman, and Ben Taylor are tied for 7th at 13 under.
Watney got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Watney's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.
