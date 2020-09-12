In his third round at the Safeway Open, Nelson Ledesma hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round tied for 13th at 12 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Tim Wilkinson, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 6th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Ledesma's 133 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ledesma had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ledesma had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ledesma to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Ledesma had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ledesma to 4 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Ledesma hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Ledesma at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Ledesma chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ledesma to 4 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ledesma's his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Ledesma's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 5 under for the round.