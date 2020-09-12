  • Nelson Ledesma shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Nelson Ledesma hits his 121-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Nelson Ledesma uses nice approach for birdie at Safeway Open

