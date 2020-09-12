-
MJ Daffue shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Safeway Open, MJ Daffue hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Daffue finished his round tied for 58th at 6 under; Harry Higgs is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Percy and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and James Hahn, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink, Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Daffue's tee shot went 248 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Daffue got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Daffue to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Daffue to 4 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 3 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 2 over for the round.
