In his third round at the Safeway Open, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 12th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, Doug Ghim, Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, D.J. Trahan, Akshay Bhatia, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the par-4 third, Gligic's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Gligic chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Gligic had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Gligic hit an approach shot from 84 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 5 under for the round.