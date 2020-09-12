-
Bogey-free 1-under 71 by Mark Anderson in the third round at the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Mark Anderson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Anderson finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Harry Higgs, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 1st at 15 under; Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 5th at 14 under; and James Hahn, Sahith Theegala, Tim Wilkinson, Kevin Streelman, Pat Perez, and Ben Taylor are tied for 9th at 13 under.
On the par-4 third, Mark Anderson's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Anderson to 1 under for the round.
