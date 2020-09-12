In his third round at the Safeway Open, Luke List hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 49th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, List's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, List's tee shot went 230 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

List got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to even for the round.

List missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, List chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, List had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 575-yard par-5 18th, List went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved List to 2 under for the round.