Lucas Glover shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
Highlights
Lucas Glover nearly holes out for albatross at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Lucas Glover hits his 252-yard second to 3 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Lucas Glover hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Glover's his second shot went 38 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Glover's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Glover got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.
