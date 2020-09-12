Kyle Stanley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala and Harry Higgs are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Stanley's tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stanley hit an approach shot from 125 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stanley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Stanley's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.