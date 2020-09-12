In his third round at the Safeway Open, Kristoffer Ventura hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Ventura's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Ventura hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Ventura to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Ventura had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Ventura chipped in his third shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ventura to 6 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ventura's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Ventura hit his 127 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ventura to 6 under for the round.