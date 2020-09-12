Kevin Streelman hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 6th at 13 under with Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Emiliano Grillo, and Tim Wilkinson; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into fairway bunker, Streelman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 fifth. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Streelman's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Streelman's 111 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Streelman hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 7 under for the round.