  • Kevin Streelman shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kevin Streelman gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman gets up-and-down for birdie at Safeway Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kevin Streelman gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.