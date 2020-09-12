Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 67th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Sahith Theegala, Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 240-yard par-3 green second, Chappell suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Chappell had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Chappell's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Chappell's his second shot went 29 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Chappell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.