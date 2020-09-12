In his third round at the Safeway Open, Joohyung Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round in 71st at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Kim's tee shot went 242 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kim's 111 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kim his second shot went 9 yards to the left rough and his chip went 2 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 11-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.