Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 4 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Kevin Streelman, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Byrd's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Byrd's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Byrd had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Byrd's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Byrd's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
