Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
Highlights
Joel Dahmen's nice approach leads to birdie at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Joel Dahmen hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Dahmen's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Dahmen's tee shot went 247 yards to the left rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
