-
-
Bogey-free 1-under 71 by Jim Furyk in the third round at the Safeway Open
-
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Jim Furyk closes Friday with birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jim Furyk hits his 127-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Jim Furyk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Furyk finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 6th at 13 under.
Jim Furyk had a fantastic chip-in on the 240-yard par-3 second. His tee shot went 249 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Furyk's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.