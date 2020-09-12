-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Jhonattan Vegas in the third round at the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 3 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Vegas finished his round tied for 29th at 9 under; Sam Burns and Stewart Cink are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Russell Knox, Tim Wilkinson, and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, Doug Ghim, J.J. Spaun, David Hearn, Kristoffer Ventura, Akshay Bhatia, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 9th at 12 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Jhonattan Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jhonattan Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
