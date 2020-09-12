Jason Dufner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 15th at 12 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Harry Higgs, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 1st at 15 under; Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 5th at 14 under; and James Hahn, Sahith Theegala, Tim Wilkinson, Kevin Streelman, Pat Perez, and Ben Taylor are tied for 9th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Dufner had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Dufner's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Dufner hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.