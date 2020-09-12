-
-
Jamie Lovemark shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Safeway Open
-
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Jamie Lovemark birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jamie Lovemark makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 49th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, Doug Ghim, James Hahn, Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Brian Stuard, Akshay Bhatia, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Lovemark's tee shot went 255 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Lovemark's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lovemark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Lovemark got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.