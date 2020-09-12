-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by James Hahn in the third round at the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn birdies No. 16 in Round 3 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hahn finished his round tied for 1st at 16 under with Cameron Percy and Brian Stuard; Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
At the 240-yard par-3 second, James Hahn hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hahn hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.
