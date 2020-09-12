In his third round at the Safeway Open, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

On the par-4 first, J.J. Spaun's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Spaun hit a tee shot 243 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Spaun hit his 96 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Spaun had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Spaun's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.