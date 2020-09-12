In his third round at the Safeway Open, J.B. Holmes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Sam Burns and Stewart Cink are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Russell Knox, Tim Wilkinson, and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, Doug Ghim, J.J. Spaun, David Hearn, Kristoffer Ventura, Akshay Bhatia, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 9th at 12 under.

Holmes got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Holmes's 73 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Holmes hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Holmes hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Holmes had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.