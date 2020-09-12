-
Isaiah Salinda putts well in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Isaiah Salinda gets up-and-down for birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Isaiah Salinda gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Isaiah Salinda hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Salinda finished his round tied for 23rd at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Isaiah Salinda had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Isaiah Salinda to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Salinda chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 2 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Salinda chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 3 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Salinda's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Salinda's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 3 under for the round.
