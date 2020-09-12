Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Brian Stuard, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 6th at 13 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Swafford's tee shot went 245 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 over for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 3 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Swafford missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Swafford hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to even for the round.