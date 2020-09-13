-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs rolls in 21-footer for birdie at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Harry Higgs drains a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Harry Higgs hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under with Sam Burns and Kristoffer Ventura; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
Higgs got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Higgs's tee shot went 295 yards to the native area, his second shot went 74 yards to the left rough, and his approach went 92 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
