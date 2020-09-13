  • Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Safeway Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Harry Higgs drains a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs rolls in 21-footer for birdie at Safeway Open

