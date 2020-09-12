-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Safeway Open
-
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.
After a 319 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
Varner III hit his tee shot 284 yards to the fairway bunker on the 412-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.