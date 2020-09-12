  • Emiliano Grillo shoots 7-under 65 in round three of the Safeway Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Emiliano Grillo hits his 102-yard approach shot on the par-5 18th hole to 2 feet from the hole
    Highlights

    Emiliano Grillo’s approach shot on the 18th hole in the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Emiliano Grillo hits his 102-yard approach shot on the par-5 18th hole to 2 feet from the hole