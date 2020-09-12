Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 2nd at 14 under with Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Brian Stuard, Tim Wilkinson, Kevin Streelman, and Ben Taylor are tied for 7th at 13 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Grillo had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Grillo hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

Grillo hit his tee shot 287 yards to the fairway bunker on the 458-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Grillo's 111 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Grillo hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 7 under for the round.