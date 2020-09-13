-
-
Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Safeway Open
-
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Doug Ghim birdies No. 18 in Round 3 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Doug Ghim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 6th at 14 under with Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Harry Higgs and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the sixth, 417-yard par-4, Ghim hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Ghim's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.