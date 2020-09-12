Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 31st at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Sahith Theegala, Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Redman had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Redman's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Redman had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Redman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.