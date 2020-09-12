David Hearn hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his round tied for 11th at 12 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 15 under; Russell Knox and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Kevin Streelman, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, David Hearn had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved David Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hearn's 148 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Hearn stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hearn chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

Hearn his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hearn had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hearn's 114 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 5 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 6 under for the round.