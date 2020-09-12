In his third round at the Safeway Open, D.J. Trahan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Trahan finished his round tied for 7th at 14 under with Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under.

D.J. Trahan got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving D.J. Trahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Trahan's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 34 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Trahan hit his 110 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Trahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Trahan at even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.