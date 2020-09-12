-
Chez Reavie delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chez Reavie sticks approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Chez Reavie lands his 107-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Chez Reavie hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Reavie finished his round tied for 13th at 12 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Brian Stuard, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 6th at 13 under.
Chez Reavie hit his tee at the green on the 240-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
Reavie hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 6 under for the round.
