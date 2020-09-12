Chesson Hadley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Cameron Percy and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 1st at 15 under; Sam Burns, Harry Higgs, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and James Hahn, Sahith Theegala, Tim Wilkinson, Kevin Streelman, Pat Perez, and Ben Taylor are tied for 9th at 13 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Chesson Hadley's tee shot went 251 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadley had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hadley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.