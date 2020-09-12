  • Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Charley Hoffman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

