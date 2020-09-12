-
Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Charley Hoffman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 49th at 7 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, Tim Wilkinson, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 6th at 13 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Hoffman's 94 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
