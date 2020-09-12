-
Charl Schwartzel posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the third round of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Charl Schwartzel hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 16th at 12 under; Harry Higgs is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Percy and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and James Hahn, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink, Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Charl Schwartzel had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Schwartzel's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Schwartzel missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
