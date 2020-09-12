In his third round at the Safeway Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 24th at 11 under; Cameron Percy is in 1st at 16 under; Sam Burns and Harry Higgs are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and James Hahn, Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Kristoffer Ventura, Brian Stuard, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 4th at 14 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Ortiz's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ortiz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Ortiz chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, carding a par. This kept Ortiz at 2 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Ortiz had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.