In his third round at the Safeway Open, Cameron Percy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 1st at 16 under with James Hahn and Brian Stuard; Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

On the par-4 third, Cameron Percy's 122 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Percy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Percy at 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green 11th, Percy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 under for the round.

Percy's tee shot went 278 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Percy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Percy had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.