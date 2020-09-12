In his third round at the Safeway Open, Cameron Davis hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 47th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala and Harry Higgs are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Davis hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Davis hit his 85 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Davis's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Davis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Davis got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Davis to 2 under for the round.

Davis got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.