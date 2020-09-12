In his third round at the Safeway Open, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 56th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Sahith Theegala, Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Pan's 118 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Pan tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.