Bud Cauley shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Bud Cauley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament.
Cauley got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cauley to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Cauley's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to even-par for the round.
Cauley missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.
