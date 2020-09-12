In his third round at the Safeway Open, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 67th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Sahith Theegala, Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Brice Garnett chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Garnett's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garnett had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Garnett's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garnett hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.