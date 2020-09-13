Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 1st at 16 under with James Hahn; Harry Higgs, Cameron Percy, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Brian Stuard had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Stuard had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Stuard's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.