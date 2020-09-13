-
-
Strong putting brings Brian Stuard a 6-under 66 in round three of the Safeway Open
-
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Brian Stuard sticks approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brian Stuard lands his 92-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-5 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his round tied for 1st at 16 under with James Hahn; Harry Higgs, Cameron Percy, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Brian Stuard had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Stuard's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Stuard had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Stuard's 131 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.