Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Brendan Steele in the third round at the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
Highlights
Brendan Steele’s short game leads to birdie at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brendan Steele gets up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Brendan Steele hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; James Hahn and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harry Higgs, Cameron Percy, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 14 under.
Brendan Steele hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Steele chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
