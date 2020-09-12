In his third round at the Safeway Open, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Hagy's tee shot went 254 yards to the right rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 third, Hagy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a 345 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hagy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hagy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 1 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hagy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hagy to 2 over for the round.