Branden Grace hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 23rd at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala and Harry Higgs are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Grace had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grace's 138 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Grace chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Grace had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

Grace hit his tee at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.