Bo Hoag shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
Highlights
Bo Hoag birdies No. 14 in Round 3 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Bo Hoag makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Bo Hoag hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 36th at 9 under; Harry Higgs is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Percy and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and James Hahn, Sam Burns, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink, Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoag had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Hoag's 105 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hoag had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
