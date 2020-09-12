-
Ben Taylor putts well in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his round tied for 11th at 13 under; Cameron Percy is in 1st at 16 under; Sam Burns and Harry Higgs are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and James Hahn, Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, Kristoffer Ventura, Brian Stuard, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 4th at 14 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Ben Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Taylor to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Taylor had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Taylor hit his 95 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Taylor's 107 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
